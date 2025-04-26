Former President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, and other well-meaning Nigerians and members of the international community, on Thursday, paid glowing tributes to the late Chief Mathias Anohu, former Permanent Secretary in Anambra State Civil Service, describing him as a man whose life embodied selfless service, unwavering integrity, peace, and discipline.

They spoke during a solemn service of songs at the expansive National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, where family members, friends, and dignitaries from around the world gathered to honour the patriarch of the Anohu family of Okija, Anambra State, urging his children to continue in their father’s footsteps.

Extolling Anohu’s many virtues, Akufo-Addo said, “He lived a life of service and integrity; these are matters of relevance for all of us, leaders and the led. For the children, I enjoin them to continue on the path of their father, and uphold the virtues and principles that his life embodied.”

Also, renowned investment banker and economist, Atedo Peterside, as well as Chairperson of the Royal African Society, UK, and former Treasurer and Vice of President of the World Bank, Arunma Oteh, noted that the ceremony was a moving testimony to Chief Anohu’s exemplary life, saying he was a man with a clean spirit.

Atedo said, “If you listen to the biography, listen to the tributes that came, you get the feel for the man; you get the feel of somebody who was disciplined, somebody who had integrity, a good family man; somebody who had impressive core values.

In their tributes, the deceased’s first son, Victor Anohu as well as his second son and former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Emeka Anohu, described Chief Anohu as a humble and industrious man, who also taught his children to build quality relationships across creeds, regions, and tribes.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Virgy Anohu; his sons, Engr. Victor Anohu and Hon. Emeka Anohu; his daughters Chinelo, Chinwe, Chinenye, and Chioma, as well as his brothers, sisters, and 16 grandchildren.