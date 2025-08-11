From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its air component under Operation FANSAN YAMMA recorded a major victory against armed bandits in Zamfara State, neutralising several terrorists in a coordinated air and ground assault on Makakkari Forest.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, said Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) had confirmed movements of over 400 bandits planning to invade a farming community.

He said the operation involved precision airstrikes and ground assaults, resulting in the deaths of several notorious kingpins and scores of their foot soldiers. The synergy between air and land components made the operation exceptional.