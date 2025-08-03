From Sola Ojo, Abuja

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has reaffirmed his commitment to serve only one term of four years if elected President of Nigeria in 2027, describing the vow as “sacrosanct”.

Obi made the declaration on his verified ‘X’ space on Sunday, stressing that effective leadership does not require prolonged tenure.

“I will serve only one term of four years if elected President. And that vow is sacrosanct”, he tweeted.

He drew comparisons with global figures such as Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, and Nelson Mandela, who he said exemplified purposeful and principled leadership within limited timeframes.

“Nelson Mandela, revered globally as a symbol of justice and reconciliation, chose to serve only one term as President of South Africa, despite immense public pressure to stay longer.

“His decision was a deliberate act of leadership, a statement that power must serve the people, not the self”, Obi stated.

Acknowledging widespread public scepticism toward political promises in Nigeria, Obi said, “Many Nigerians, understandably, no longer take politicians at their word… but Peter Obi is not cut from that cloth. I have a verifiable track record that speaks louder than speculation.”

Obi responded to recent criticisms of his one-term pledge, including suggestions that such promises are unrealistic or insincere, dismissing such as “misinformed”.

“One person remarked that even if I swore by a shrine, I still wouldn’t be believed. Another suggested that anyone talking about doing only one term should undergo psychiatric evaluation.

“If making such a promise qualifies me for psychiatric evaluation, then we may as well question the mental fitness of those who framed our Constitution”, he fired back.

He maintained that “If elected, I will not spend a day longer than four years in office.”

Obi also outlined key priorities for his proposed administration, including governance reform, national security, education, healthcare, poverty reduction, support for small businesses, and the fight against corruption.

“Forty-eight months is enough for any leader who is focused and prepared to make a meaningful difference.

“I will dedicate myself to transforming Nigeria from a consuming nation into a productive one, where agriculture, technology, and manufacturing replace rent-seeking and waste”, vowed.

He, however, expressed confidence that his goals are realistic saying “These are not utopian dreams, they are realistic, actionable goals that are achievable within four years.”