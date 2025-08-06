From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

Academic activities have come to a halt at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Medical School following the commencement of an indefinite strike by medical lecturers under the Nigerian Association of Medical and Dental Academics (NAMDA), LAUTECH Chapter.

The strike, which began on Friday, August 1, 2025, was formally announced in a letter addressed to the Vice Chancellor of the university and signed by the Acting Chairman of the Association, Prof. M.A. Olamoyegun, and Acting Secretary, Dr. A.O. Alabi. The lecturers are demanding the immediate implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and payment of accrued arrears dating back to January 2025.

According to NAMDA, the university management has failed to address the long-standing issues despite repeated communications, a 14-day ultimatum, and several appeals. The final straw, the association noted, was the payment of July 2025 salaries without reflecting the CONMESS adjustment, which they interpreted as a clear signal of the administration’s unwillingness to resolve the impasse amicably.

“This action covers all academic engagements, including lectures, teaching ward rounds, tutorials, examinations, supervision, and participation in committee duties across the Faculties of Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences, and Clinical Sciences,” the letter stated.

NAMDA clarified that the strike is not targeted at the LAUTECH Teaching Hospital but strictly at the university management. The lecturers, who double as medical doctors, emphasized that their demand is specific to their academic roles and remuneration under the university system, not the clinical operations of the hospital.

The association expressed frustration that over the past year, it has shown restraint and institutional loyalty in the hope of a fair resolution, but has instead been met with “continued neglect and lack of satisfactory responsiveness” from university authorities.

In response, NAMDA said it had no choice but to completely withdraw services from all teaching and academic activities within the medical school.

The letter was copied to several stakeholders, including the Oyo State Commissioners for Education and Health, the Chairman of LAUTECH Governing Council, the Provost of the College of Health Sciences, the Chief Medical Director of LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, and the National President of NAMDA.