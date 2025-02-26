From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Medical and Dental Consultants Association (MDCAN) and Medical and Dental Specialist Association in Basic Medical Sciences (MEDSABAMS) have expressed concerns over the on-going withdrawal of services in Medical Schools in South West universities as a result non migration of lecturers to Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

The two medical associations also raised the alarm that presently no significant progress has been made regarding the implementation of payment of clinical lecturers with CONMESS salary structure by the Universities in the South West and Kwara contrary to what is obtained in other geo-political zones of the country.

Clinical lecturers in all the tertiary institutions from South West Zone of Nigeria had withdrawn their services since February 3, 2025 pending the full payment of their CONMESS salary structure.

In a statement issued in Jos jointly signed by the President of MDCAN, Prof Mohammad Aminu and that of MEDSABAMS, Prof AbdulGafar Jimoh, they called on the Federal Government, the Minister of Education, and National universities Commission (NUC) to prevail on the Vice Chancellors of the Southwest universities to intensify efforts to resolve this issue to avoid further disruption of academic calendar.

According to the statement, the implications of the continuous strike by their members in the Southwest will led to the disruption of the addition of about 1000 doctors to the badly depleted doctors population and worsening doctor patient ratio with attendant compromised health outcomes.

MDCAN and MEDSABAMS also said the development if not addressed will led to further disenchantment of medical students resulting in increase in japa syndrome and inadequate personnel preparation for the next inevitable pandemic; Loss of tested, trusted and experienced medical lecturers to greener pastures.

They urged the Minister of Labour and Employment, the National Salaries Incomes and Wages Commission to expedite action to honor the resolutions reached with Federal Government on the 22nd November 2024, among which is to migrate all Medical lectures to CONMESS adding that, this will solve all the issues around the emolument affecting the medical lecturers in Nigerian Universities and Medical Schools.

The associations further asked the authorities to address the issues of entry level, poor pension and gross deficits in monthly take-home pay) and ensure the success of Government’s policy of doubling the enrolment of Medical Students in all the medical schools, by encouraging younger medical academics to take up Lecturer positions in Nigerian Medical schools.

They also want an assurance of industrial harmony in medical education sector.