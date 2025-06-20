Seeks immediate justice for Amufu victims

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has expressed deep concern over the spate of killings, especially by suspected herdsmen in the Southeast.

Leader of the pro-Biafra group, Uchenna Madu in a public statement he released to newsmen in Owerri on Friday recalled the killing of farmers and natives of Ikpakpara , Agamede in Eha Amufu , Isiuzo Local Government Area of Enugu State recently by suspected herders.

While condemning the act, Madu called on the Enugu State governor , Peter Mbah to jettison politics and personal ambition of his re-election and seek for a lasting peace in the communities involved.

He said “We demand for justice and accountability, we must protect the vulnerable communities and ensure the safety of our people.

“This incident has sparked outrage, highlighting ongoing security concerns of the activities of Fulani terrorist herdsmen in the southeast region.

It is reflecting the broader grievances of affected communities who seek peace and justice in the face of violence.

“Governor Peter Mbah should not neglect his primary duty as a governor, he should protect the innocent farmers and villagers from attacks by armed Fulani terrorist herdsmen .

MASSOB however advised the governor that life of members of the communities should be paramount if he is desirous of a second term.

He added that the herders attacks highlights the ongoing tensions of insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in regions he described as farming communities.