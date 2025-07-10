From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The interim national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Senator David Mark, alongside other party leaders, have met with the chairmen of the party across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The meeting was attended by prominent figures, including former Cross River State Governor Liyel Imoke, former Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and Senator Tunde Ogbeha, among others.

The interim spokesman of the party, Bolaji Abdullahi, who spoke with journalists after the meeting, said the national leadership was committed to running an inclusive party.

Abdullahi explained that the meeting was an opportunity to dispel rumours that the interim leadership has come to take over the ADC and push out existing members.

According to him, “We have invited all the state chairmen to this meeting to reassure them that we don’t have any intention to push them away. 37 state chairmen, including FCT, were present here. And the purpose is to dispel all kinds of falsehood and rumours that have been going around the country that we have come to take over this party from them and to push them away.

“We don’t have any intention to shove them off. We are here to work with them as partners to build a stronger political party. And they are assured and they are going to leave Abuja today more confident than they were yesterday that they are partners in the building of this coalition.”[](https://thewhistler.ng/adc-state-chairmen-align-with-mark-led-interim-leadership/)

Bolaji, responding to questions, took a swipe at the 2023 ADC presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, who dismissed the coalition and the interim leadership.

“A presidential candidate is not an officer of the party. A presidential candidate is just someone, a member of the party. We are on a solid legal ground. And if anyone has any evidence to show that we have violated our own constitution, we are open to be challenged. No member of ADC has disagreed with the process so far,” he stated.