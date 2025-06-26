From Ogbonnaya Ndukwe, Aba

A young man, aged between 25 and 30 years, has been arrested by the police in Aba, Abia State, for strangling his estranged girlfriend to death during an altercation.

The incident occurred along Omuma Road, Over Rail, when the man, whose name could not be ascertained, allegedly met his former partner, with whom he had two children, late in the evening and began questioning her activities.

It was gathered that relatives who found the mother of two, said to be from Edda, Afikpo South Area of Ebonyi State, lying unconscious along the street and rushed her to Aba General Hospital, were told that she was already dead before being brought to the medical facility.

It was also alleged that she may have been strangled, as there were no signs of either torture or cuts on her body.

Though the police in Aba Area Command were said to have intervened and arrested the Mbano, Imo State-born suspect, the state police spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, when contacted, said she had not yet received a report on the incident, stressing that she had just returned from a national training programme.

Those who knew the couple said they had lived together in the past, bearing two children, but the woman left about three years ago, complaining of being constantly beaten during every minor misunderstanding by her live-in lover.

“They were no longer living together when the incident occurred,” one of the sympathisers alleged, wondering what could have led to the fatal altercation, even as they demanded justice from the authorities.