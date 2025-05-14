From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

Nigerian federal lawmakers raised urgent concerns about the growing use of technology in criminal activities, including cyber fraud, kidnapping, and cyberbullying, during a high-level interactive session on Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and national security at the National Assembly.

The session, attended by senators, House members, telecom operators, regulators, and ICT and security stakeholders, served as a precursor to the upcoming Senate Summit on Security.

Senator Afolabi Shuaib, Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybersecurity, highlighted the exploitation of financial technology platforms by fraudsters. “Technology has become a double-edged sword,” Shuaib said.

“While it fuels economic growth, it’s also being hijacked to power kidnapping, cyber fraud, and online harassment. If we don’t act now, we’ll be chasing shadows at the summit.” Lawmakers emphasised that cybersecurity will be central to future national security discussions.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Senate President Godswill Akpabio, stressed the legislative focus: “We are here to listen, learn, and legislate better. The Renewed Hope Agenda places technology at the heart of national development. We cannot reap its full benefits unless we build digital safety into the foundation.”

Senators noted criminals’ increasing reliance on mobile phones for ransom negotiations and digital platforms for cyberbullying, emboldened by weak enforcement. Despite frameworks like the Cybersecurity Act and designated critical digital infrastructure, poor implementation and institutional silos hinder Nigeria’s cyber defense.

Lawmakers called for inter-agency collaboration, stakeholder synergy, and proactive legislative reforms to address digital-age insecurity effectively.