Lagos to host ICCOBA Convention 2026

All is set for the annual convention of Immaculate Conception College Benin Old Boys Association (ICCOBA) scheduled to hold from November 12-15 at Air Force Officers Mess, Kofo Abayomi, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The convention will convene Immaculate Conception College’s alumni from across Nigeria and the Diaspora for four days of strategic engagement, networking and forward-looking discussions focused on strengthening the association’s legacy, while advancing the college’s future.

With the theme: ‘Unity, Legacy & Future Impact’, the event is designed as a flagship global gathering, featuring a comprehensive lineup of activities including keynote addresses by distinguished speakers, panel sessions, AGM, and curated networking engagements aimed at fostering collaboration among members and stakeholders.

Other highlights include a grand opening ceremony and cocktail reception, recognition and awards night, fundraising launch for critical school development projects, golf tournament, beach bonfire experience, guided Lagos city tours, and black-tie gala dinner with live music from leading Nigerian artistes.

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Speaking, ICCOBA Worldwide President, Dalo Edetalen, described the convention as a defining moment for the association. “This convention goes beyond a reunion. It is an opportunity for us to reinforce our unity, preserve our shared heritage, and collectively invest in the sustainable development of our alma mater,” he said.

Also commenting, ICCOBA Lagos branch’s president, Dr. Joe Owie, expressed confidence in Lagos as host city. “Lagos is fully prepared to host what promises to be the most impactful ICCOBA convention to date, setting new standards in organization, participation, and overall experience.”

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), Tafa Oloyede assured members and stakeholders of a seamless execution. “Planning is well underway, with a dedicated team working to deliver a world-class convention that reflects the values and aspirations of ICCOBA,” he stressed.

The convention is open to all ICCOBA members, alumni across all graduating sets, corporate partners, sponsors and friends of the college. Participants will have the opportunity to reconnect with peers, explore business and investment opportunities, and contribute meaningfully to initiatives aimed at enhancing the institution’s growth and development.