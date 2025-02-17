By Sunday Ani

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have condemned the invasion of the hallowed chambers of the Assembly by heavily armed personnel of the Department of State Service (DSS) earlier today.

The DSS officers, who invaded the Assembly, blocked the lawmakers’ access into the assembly chambers ahead of the expected plenary.

The lawmakers, who had gathered at the garden in front of the chamber, stoutly resisted the DSS with the support of police officers deployed to the Assembly, orderlies, and staff members, who were all in solidarity with the new leadership under Mojisola Last Meranda.

When the lawmakers finally gained entrance into the chambers, the DSS operatives again tried to force their way into the chambers to disrupt the plenary session.

However, it took the combined efforts of the legislative staff, policemen, and lawmakers to prevent them from gaining access.

Both the legislative staff and lawmakers declared their support for Meranda while expressing confidence in her leadership.

Moving a motion under matters of urgent public importance, Mr Kehinde Joseph, representing Alimosho 2, condemned the invasion and demanded that the Director-General of the DSS must be called to answer for the invasion.

The lawmakers, who took turns to comment on the development, all condemned the invasion, noting that the Gestapo-style operation was an assault on democracy.

They stressed that whoever is aggrieved with the new leadership of the House should approach the court for redress.

The spokesman of the House, Stephen Ogundipe, described the invasion and harassment as a rape of democracy.

The lawmaker representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun 2, Sabur Oluwa, described the invasion and harassment as unnecessary and unprofessional.

He said, “The harassment is unnecessary and unprofessional on the part of the DSS. I’m still shivering. We are elected by the people to protect the interests of the people.

“If we have a speaker who we believe is not protecting our interest and that of the people, we have decided to elect another that would serve the people.

“That shouldn’t be a problem. This is what democracy is all about. I don’t think this calls for harassment and assault on democracy.”

The lawmaker representing Ikorodu 1, Gbolahan Ogunleye, however, called for a high-powered investigation into the invasion.

“I’m sad today. I have never thought a day like this would come when armed men would invade the Lagos Assembly. I implore the DSS DG to investigate this.

“I also call on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and bring the perpetrators to justice. This is, indeed, a rape on democracy,” he lamented.

Also, the lawmaker representing Kosofe 2, Femi Saheed, described the forceful entry into the hallowed chamber as an abuse of legislative rules and procedures.

He said: “It is an abuse of legislative rules and procedures. What we are here to do is to debate on issues that would move society forward, but what happened today is an aberration.

“We pride ourselves as the House that is above all standards, but what happened today suggests that we need to call on the government to tell us if they have the right to tell us who should lead us. What happened today is an eyesore.”

Abiodun Tobun, representing Epe 1, condemned the invasion, saying, “I condemn in totality the activities of security operatives.

“It is the voice of the people and not the government with the barrel of a gun. Supremacy belongs to the people, and that is what we are doing in the chamber. What is happening this morning is an aberration of democracy. We should not allow anarchy and harassment.

“It is the activities of overzealous officers that want to impress some interests. We were given a mandate to represent the people, and nobody should dictate how we operate. Nobody has the right to dictate to us what to do.

“When we chose the last speaker, nobody intervened, so when we decided to change leadership, it shouldn’t be anybody’s business.

“If anybody feels aggrieved, such a person should approach the court of law and not for some officers to invade the chamber. This is an embarrassment to democracy, the National Assembly, and the Federal Government.”

Earlier, the acting Clerk of the House, Mr Taiwo Oshun, had read a letter from the State High Court informing the lawmakers of a pending lawsuit by the erstwhile Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

The lawmakers said they removed Obasa because they had had enough of his high-handedness, intimidation, and servitude.

The lawmakers, however, called on the DSS to explain the reason for invading the state legislature, while also calling on the National Assembly to condemn the action.

The 36 lawmakers present at the plenary passed a vote of confidence on the Speaker, Mrs Meranda, who was emotional as she ruled on the motion.

The House later adjourned sitting indefinitely.