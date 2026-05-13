Kwara: Pastor jailed for life for sexual abuse of minors, illegal abortions

By Lawrence Agbo

A Kwara State High Court in Ilorin has sentenced Prophet Ajiboye Olayinka, General Overseer of Land of Joy and Prayer Ministry in Agah, Ganmo, to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of sexually abusing three minors in the church’s mission house.

Justice H.A. Gegele also handed Olayinka a 14-year sentence on Wednesday for carrying out illegal abortions on several pregnancies involving the victims. The court, however, acquitted him on a separate charge of bigamy.

The cleric faced eight counts including criminal conspiracy, unlawful sexual intercourse with minors, illegal abortion, and unlawful possession of firearms. The charges fell under Sections 97, 235 and 283 of the Penal Code, Section 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms Act 2004, and Section 31(2) of the Kwara State Child Rights Law 2006.

Prosecutors called 12 witnesses and presented exhibits during the trial. Victims identified as PW3, PW4 and PW5 testified that Olayinka applied anointing oil to their private parts before forcing himself on them inside the mission house. They also said he handed them a Bible and made them swear to keep quiet, threatening to kill them if they spoke out.

On Feb 11, 2026, the prosecution team led by Chief State Counsel Issa Zakari cross-examined the defendant and his witnesses. After both sides submitted written addresses, the case was adjourned for judgment.

In his ruling, Justice Gegele said the prosecution had proven the charges of unlawful sexual intercourse with minors, rape, and illegal abortions beyond reasonable doubt. The court found the evidence on bigamy insufficient.

The ministry is based in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.