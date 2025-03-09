The President of Kosofe Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Mr. Joe Femi-Dagunro visited DavoDani Microfinance Bank to celebrate their 10th year anniversary. This visit highlights the strong partnership between KCCI and Davodani MFB, as they work together to promote economic growth and development in the region.

The anniversary celebration marks a significant milestone for Davodani MFB, demonstrating their commitment to providing financial services to marginalized communities according to the Chairman of the bank, Prince Austine Enajemo-Isire who welcome the KCCI delegation to their headquarters.

While he mentioned some challenges such a loan defaults and lack of trust facing the industry, he also said; “despite these challenges, Davodani MFB remains committed to its mission of providing financial services to the underserved and promoting economic growth and development in the region.

Prince Enajemo-Isire told the delegation that “we have implemented a robust risk management framework and strengthened our credit assessment processes. We are also exploring innovative solutions, such as mobile banking and digital payment systems, to improve our services and reduce the risk of default.”

“On the issue of trust, we recognize that it is a critical component of our business. We are committed to transparency and accountability in all our dealings, and we are working to build strong relationships with our customers and stakeholders.”

Mr. Femi-Dagunro, founder and president of KCCI appreciated the existing collaboration efforts of both organizations and used the opportunity to charge DavoDani MfB to work closely with the newly established KCCI Multipurpose Cooperative Society to reach out to its members to forge a strong partnership and develop a trusted financial inclusion programme.

Among the dignitaries at the meeting are Architect Olufemi Fabuyi, Lead Consultant, Fabnesis Designs, Mr. Benedict Odulana, General Manager, DISTINGUISHED. NG, Mr. John Ologe, Managing Director, DavoDani MfB, Director, DavoDani MfB and other senior members of the management team