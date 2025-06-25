A coalition of rights groups in Kenya revealed that eight Kenyan protesters were killed while no less than 400 sustained injuries as protests rocked the country on Wednesday.

Condolence messages were reportedly sent from the Kenya Medical Association, Law Society of Kenya and Police Reforms Working Group, an alliance of rights organisations including Amnesty International, to the families of those who lost their lives.

A statement on the development said, “At least 400 others were treated, with 83 of them referred to specialised treatment for serious injuries.

“At least eight protesters have been treated for gunshot wounds. Three of the injured include police officers.”

Additionally, Kenya Power disclosed that a security guard was shot during the protests at its Nairobi headquarters in unconfirmed circumstances.

“Today’s protests saw significant numbers of protesters publicly demonstrate across 23 counties. We urge those still on the streets to exercise care to avoid further loss of life and injury,” the rights coalition added while appealing to the police to “exercise restraint”.