From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to universal health coverage with the official launch of the Kaduna State Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (KADSEMSAS) and Rural Emergency Services and Maternal Transport (RESMAT).

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony in Kaduna on Thursday, Governor Sani described the initiative as “a bold statement about the value we place on every life, in emergencies, whether it is a medical crisis, childbirth complication, accident, or surgical need.”

He explained that the services are designed to strengthen Kaduna’s emergency response system and reduce avoidable deaths.

“What determines survival is often the speed and coordination of the response. KADSEMSAS has been designed with that reality in mind.

“It provides rapid response ambulance stations across the state, a 24-hour emergency call and dispatch centre, and a team of skilled health professionals ready to act,” the Governor said.

According to him, the system was not only for cities but also tailored to meet the needs of rural and remote communities.

“Given the community’s vast geography, spanning cities, towns, and remote areas, KADSEMSAS has ensured that rural ambulances and medical services are included.

“With this integration, emergency care is no longer a privilege for urban dwellers; it becomes a right for all Kaduna citizens,” he added.

The Governor further restated that health care delivery has been at the heart of his governance agenda.

“From the beginning of my administration, I have made it clear that health is not a luxury but a right.

“A healthy population is the foundation of any meaningful development. That is why healthcare remains central to our governance agenda.

“Every reform, every policy, every kobo spent on health has been driven by the need to ensure access, equity, and protection from catastrophic health costs,” he stressed.

He further highlighted other reforms, including the expansion of health insurance for the poor and vulnerable through the Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority, the Primary Healthcare Under One Roof policy, the healthcare waste management framework, and the revitalisation of primary health centres.

“Maternal, newborn, and child health is a top priority. We continue to expand immunisation, promote safe deliveries, and support family planning services. Our commitment is to build and protect life from the very beginning,” he added.

On her part, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Health, Hajiya Umma K. Ahmed, described the launch as a milestone that would save countless lives.

“Today is more than a ceremony. It is a bold statement that Kaduna State values every life. The development strengthens our health infrastructure by linking communities directly to skilled emergency care,” she said.

She expressed appreciation to the Federal Ministry of Health for onboarding Kaduna into the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) and approving its operations in 2024.

“This partnership reinforces our resolve to align with national health priorities while addressing state-specific needs,” she noted.

The Commissioner explained that the system also aligned with global health goals.

“KADSEMSAS supports the objectives of the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, especially for maternal and neonatal emergencies in underserved areas.

“It also resonates with global efforts, particularly those of the World Bank, to achieve universal health coverage and strengthen health system resilience through innovation,” she stated.