President Bola Tinubu would on June 12 confer national honours on selected legislators in commemoration of Democracy Day.

A statement by the House Spokesman, Akin Rotimi Jr., said the leadership and members of the House of Representatives will participate in a Special Joint Sitting of the National Assembly on Thursday, June 12. The President who is expected to be the special guest of honour will address the joint sitting of the legislators.

“The programme will also feature goodwill messages from former presiding officers of the National Assembly and the conferment of National Honours on select legislators by Mr President,” Rotimi Jr. said.

The House Spokesman said that the theme for this year’s celebration is: “26 Years of Democracy: Renewing Our Commitment to National Development.”

He explained that the Joint Sitting represents a significant moment in Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He said it underscores the pivotal role of the National Assembly in safeguarding democratic values, fostering accountability, and advancing national development over the past 26 years of uninterrupted civil rule.

He urged Nigerians to embrace the spirit of Democracy Day as a time for reflection, renewed patriotism and commitment to building a more inclusive, prosperous, and united nation.