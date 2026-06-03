Jonathan’s path to 2027 still open, says PDP chieftain

By Lawrence Agbo

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Umar Sani, has argued that reports of former President Goodluck Jonathan being reluctant to seek the presidency in 2027 should not be interpreted as a sign that he is out of the race.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News, Sani said Nigeria’s political history is filled with examples of leaders who initially appeared unwilling to pursue public office but eventually accepted leadership responsibilities when called upon.

According to him, reluctance has never been a barrier to attaining the nation’s highest office.

“Political reluctance has never stopped leaders from emerging,” he said.

Sani pointed to the emergence of former President Olusegun Obasanjo as an example, recalling that he accepted national leadership roles despite not aggressively seeking them.

“When Obasanjo was asked to succeed Murtala Mohammed, he reluctantly accepted and became president,” Sani stated.

He also referenced Obasanjo’s return to power in 1999, arguing that the former military ruler was persuaded to serve rather than actively campaigning for the position at the outset.

“Obasanjo’s 1999 comeback was also with reluctance. He was called upon to serve,” he added.

The PDP chieftain maintained that discussions surrounding Jonathan’s possible return to the presidential race should focus more on his eligibility and political relevance than on speculation about his willingness to contest.

“The issue of whether Jonathan is reluctant does not arise,” he said.

Sani noted that Jonathan remains a significant figure in Nigeria’s political landscape, having previously served as president, and argued that his experience continues to make him a subject of national political interest.

He also referred to past legal debates over Jonathan’s eligibility, insisting that recent court decisions have strengthened arguments in favour of his right to contest should he choose to do so.

“The court has dismissed the case,” he said.

According to Sani, attention should now shift to broader political considerations ahead of the 2027 election rather than questions about Jonathan’s personal disposition toward another presidential bid.

He concluded that history has shown that national leadership can emerge from consensus and circumstance, making Jonathan’s reported hesitation insufficient grounds to rule out a future presidential contest.