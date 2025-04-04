By John Ogunsemore

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has distanced himself from an online youth empowerment initiative promising between N5 million and N10 million in financial support to beneficiaries.

The GEJ Foundation, in a disclaimer shared on X on Friday, said the initiative tagged “Empowering Nigerian Youth Enhancing Economic Growth” is fake and misleading.

In an online message purportedly signed by the former president, the shadowy organisers claimed that the initiative was launched by the GEJ Foundation on March 25, 2025, to “support Nigerian youths and upcoming entrepreneurs”.

According to the message, the initiative is aimed at providing “financial assistance to individuals with innovative business ideas, enabling them to turn their visions into reality”.

The shadowy organisers claimed beneficiaries would get between N5 million and N10 million in financial support.

Interested individuals were encouraged to put in their applications to benefit from the initiative.

However, the GEJ Foundation said it had nothing to do with such an initiative.

In its post titled, “Disclaimer on Misleading Information Regarding Empowerment Initiative,” the foundation said, “@GEJFoundation is aware of a misleading message being circulated about the proposed launched of a youth empowerment initiative tagged: “Empowering Nigerian Youth Enhancing Economic Growth”, which promises to offer financial support to individuals.

“We urge the public to disregard the message as the information is false and misleading, targeted to defraud people .

“The details contained in the message are not associated with us.

“To keep track of our activities and programmes kindly visit our official website at http://gejfoundation.org or contact us directly at [email protected].”