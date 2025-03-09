Former Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Moses Jitoboh, was yesterday interred in his hometown, Trofani, in Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Dr. Jonathan, Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, his predecessor and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, as well as the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, were among prominent individuals at the funeral.

In his tribute, Jonathan recalled how he met the late Jitoboh during his time as Deputy Governor of Bayelsa and hailed him for his diligent service to him and Nigeria.

Jonathan, in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Diri, Daniel Alabrah, described his death as very painful but urged his family to take solace in the worthy life he lived.

He recounted how he created the office of Chief Security Officer in the Presidency because of the late senior police officer when he became president and needed a soldier as ADC.

He stated that Jitoboh’s legacy of service will be remembered for a long time and prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

His words: “I saw in him someone with a bright future, who needed to be encouraged. That is why I took him to Abuja as my ADC when I was Vice President.

“I created the office of CSO in the Villa because of Moses. He died at a very young age but we thank God for giving him to us.”

Also speaking, Governor Douye Diri described the late Jitoboh as humble, peaceful and result-oriented, saying he will be missed not just by his family but by the entire Ijaw nation.

Governor Diri stated that when Jitobo visited him, he urged him to drop his case against the Nigeria Police but he explained that he did not do it for himself but for the sake of justice, stressing that the late DIG always wanted what was right and just to be done.

The Bayelsa helmsman described his death as a huge loss not only to the people of Trofani and the Ijaw nation but also to Nigeria and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

He said: “Moses was humble, peaceful, sound and result-oriented. He was a man that was always friendly and was concerned about the development and growth of the ijaw nation. He always wanted justice and equity. He is indeed a great loss to Nigeria.”

Also, Seriake Dickson said Trofani lost an illustrious son that was loyal, committed and dedicated to service of fatherland and extended his condolences to his family and all those affected by his death.

He said: “Trofani community has a tradition of selfless service to Nigeria through the police force as it has produced so many police officers.”

Senator Dickson, who said the late Jitoboh was with him at the Police Academy in Kano, stressed the need for leaders of the Ijaw nation to build men, citing the examples of the late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha and Dr. Jonathan, who played prominent roles in the life of the late top police officer.

In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, who was represented by Deputy Inspector General Basil Idegwu, described the late Jitoboh as a courageous, forthright and disciplined professional.

Egbetokun acknowledged that his death will be painful for his family but urged them to take solace in the fact that he lived a successful life and left enduring legacies.

Bishop Peter Leghemo, in a sermon titled; “The Greatest Achievement,” said death was inevitable regardless of how good or bad a person was but stressed the need for humans to have their names in the book of life.