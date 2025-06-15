From Desmond Mgboh. Kano

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Jigawa State Council has inaugurated the newly formed Veterans Committee.

The Committee is aimed at leveraging the extensive experience and wisdom of senior members and retired journalists for the advancement of journalism in the state.

Inaugurating the Committee, the Chairman of the Council, Ismaila Ibrahim Dutse, appreciated the significance of this initiative in the history of the Union. He stated,

Ismail underscored that the Committee served both as a recognition of the contributions made by the veterans and a commitment to harness their insights for the benefit of younger generations.

The Committee will focus on advising the Union, promoting journalistic ethics, preserving the Union’s history, and fostering unity among retired and senior members.

Ismail stressed that the Committee’s role is advisory and would complement the efforts of the elected NUJ Executives, emphasizing collaboration in the journey toward elevating journalism standards in Jigawa State.

Responding, the newly inaugurated Chairman of the Veterans Committee, Mati Ali, expressed his gratitude to the NUJ leadership and fellow committee members. He acknowledged the historic significance of this occasion, remarking that it marks the first time a Veterans Committee has been formed within the Jigawa NUJ, signaling a new era in accountability and mentorship.