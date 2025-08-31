By John Ogunsemore

Leicester City legend, Jamie Vardy has agreed to a one-year contract with Serie A side, Cremonese.

The deal comes with an option to extend for an additional year.

Football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano reports that Vardy, who joins as a free agent, is expected to fly to Italy on Sunday evening to finalise the deal.

The Englishman left Leicester City at the end of last season after 13 years at the King Power Stadium.

He was an integral part of Leicester’s incredible run to the English Premier League title in the 2015/2016 season.

It will be the 38-year-old’s first stint outside England.

Cremonese have six points from two games in Serie A, joint leaders with Napoli and Roma.