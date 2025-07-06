From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the results of the mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) held on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

JAMB spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, in a statement on Sunday, indicated that the results of 11,161 out 96,838 scheduled for the exercise, who were present at the examination were released.

He asked candidates who participated in the examination to follow the right procedure to access their result, and that candidates who are not able to access their result have not fully complied with the instruction.

Meanwhile, JAMB noted that, with the assistance of the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), the police successfully apprehended the five ring-leaders behind the fake admission letter scam.

JAMB said the five arrested ring-leaders, confessed to producing the fake admission letters and are currently being prosecuted at the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the case between Inspector General of Police vs Effa Leonard and four others.

“Following the confession from the syndicate, a total of 17,417 candidates were flagged as beneficiaries. Between 2024 and May,2025 when the Board submitted an update to the Federal Ministry of Education, a total of 6,903 candidates who were asked to rectify their minor discrepancies were cleared leaving behind 10,514 who had been referred to their nearest designated police investigation offices.

“Among the 10,514 candidates, 5,669 were confirmed to have outrightly procured forged letters while 4,832 candidates whose admission were then undisclosed to JAMB, and who were being processed for condonement by their confessing institutions under a (2017-2020) ministerial waiver, impatiently engaged the syndicate to side-step the process.

“Similarly, 13 others were found to have been flagged due to one act of omission/commission or the other on the part of the candidates. 12 of the 13 candidates registered in 2017 when CAPS was established.

“Of the 13 candidates, two each are from both Bayero University Kano (BUK) and Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT), while one each is from Ramat Polytechnic, Maiduguri; Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA); Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti (EKSUB); Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH); Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye; Osun State Polytechnic, Ire; Ben Idahosa University, Benin City; Obong University, Obong Ntak; and University of Ilorin.”

JAMB said, in continuation of the screening process, the management of the Board has decided that the 13 candidates flagged through one act of commission/omission or the other on the candidates part, should be requested to rectify their specific anomalies and proceed to print their new letters of admission as they belong to the batch of 6,903 earlier condoned.

“In addition, a total of 1,532 candidates, whose essential defence (though difficult to believe) was that they were not party to the commissioning of the syndicate which help facilitated their admission letters, are hereby warned and condoned because their institutions had eventually processed their condonement of initially undisclosed admission-a procedure the candidates initially attempted to side-step.

“Thus, 3,300 candidates who are not processed for illegitimate or undisclosed admission by their claimed institutions remain under investigation,” JAMB added.