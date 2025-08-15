From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has denied reports of impending moves to relocate the headquarters of the organisation from Jos

The Plateau State House of Assembly had during its plenary passed an unanimous resolution condemning alleged moves to relocate the headquarters of the federal institution from Jos to Abuja.

Presided over by Speaker Naanlong Daniel, the House, in a unanimous resolution, stated that relocating the ITF headquarters would severely impact the state’s economy and heritage.

The House resolution followed a matter of urgent public importance raised by Hon. Theodore Bala Maiyaki, representing Qua’ an-Pan South Constituency.

“I rise this morning under a matter of urgent Public Importance to draw the attention of this Honourable House, the Plateau State Government, and the Federal Government of Nigeria to a matter that threatens the socio-economic stability, institutional heritage, and pride of our dear State, the proposed relocation of the Headquarters of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) from Jos,” he said.

According to Hon Maiyaki, the proposed move of the ITF Headquarters away from Jos will not only strip Plateau State of a major federal presence but will also, undermine the State’s economic activities linked to the institution, lead to loss of jobs and opportunities for our citizens, erode the historical identity and pride associated with the ITF’s presence in Jos.

However ITF in a statement signed by Head, Press and Public Relations Thomas Ngor, said that wile the ITF appreciated the efforts of the Honourable Member to represent his constituency and Plateau State as required by his office, his motion in this instance was unnecessarily alarmist, based on false information, and risks harming the cordial and harmonious relationship that has historically existed between the ITF and the people of Plateau State.

The statement said, “To address any doubts or potential ill-will caused by the motion, the ITF wishes to clarify the following: There is no proposed relocation of the ITF headquarters from Jos, despite the Honourable Member’s claims.The relocation of agencies involves several processes, none of which have been contemplated by the responsible authorities within the ITF critical to such decisions.

“Neither the Management nor the Governing Council of the ITF, nor the supervising Ministry—the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment—has considered any speculated relocation.

“On the contrary, the ITF deeply values its longstanding historical ties and socio-economic contributions to Plateau State, which have been integral to its identity since 1976, when the Fund’s headquarters was relocated from Lagos to Jos.

“The ITF remains committed to fostering industrial and economic growth in Plateau State and Nigeria, with Jos as the central hub for its operations in the foreseeable future.

“The Fund welcomes dialogue with the state government and relevant stakeholders to address concerns and strengthen collaborative efforts for mutual benefit.In light of the above, the ITF reaffirms its commitment to its heritage and responsibilities in Jos and urges the public to disregard rumours of relocation as unfounded and misleading.”