Oyo trains 50 public school teachers on artificial intelligence

Fifty public school teachers from Government College Ibadan (GCI) have completed an Artificial Intelligence (AI) capacity development training aimed at improving classroom delivery and strengthening digital skills in teaching.

The training was organised by Brace Up The Young Foundation in partnership with Purdue University and the Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

The programme, titled “Empowering Teachers for the AI-Driven Classroom,” was designed to equip teachers with practical skills for integrating AI into lesson planning, classroom instruction, assessment, and overall school management.

It featured a two-day virtual session held on May 7 and 8, followed by a hands-on physical training conducted on June 9 at Government College Ibadan.

Participants were introduced to the basics of artificial intelligence, AI-powered teaching tools, prompt engineering techniques, and ethical considerations for using AI in education.

They also took part in practical exercises where they developed lesson plans and classroom materials using AI tools, with emphasis on adapting content to Nigeria’s curriculum and student needs.

Speaking on the initiative, the Founder and Executive Director of Brace Up The Young Foundation, Mr. Obasanjo Fajemirokun, said the programme was aimed at preparing teachers for the future of education.

He noted that AI was intended to support teachers rather than replace them, adding that the technology could improve creativity, efficiency, and classroom effectiveness.

At the end of the training, participants described the programme as insightful and relevant to modern teaching practices, noting that it deepened their understanding of how AI can be applied beyond basic usage.

The Oyo State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology also expressed support for the initiative, with officials from the Basic Education and Quality Assurance departments participating in the training sessions.

The Director of Quality Assurance, Mr. Bello Ademola (JP), said the programme reflected the kind of innovation needed in the education sector and urged teachers to apply the skills gained in their classrooms.

He added that teachers play a central role in educational reform and should lead the adoption of digital tools to improve learning outcomes in the state.

An Assistant Professor at Purdue University, Dr. Amber Neal-Stanley, also encouraged participants to use AI responsibly and ensure the protection of students’ data in line with ethical standards.

Organisers say the programme could serve as a foundation for expanded teacher training and future collaborations focused on integrating artificial intelligence into Nigeria’s education system.