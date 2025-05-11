…As global health body lauds their resilience, competence

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

World Health Organization (WHO) has commended the resilience of nurses in healthcare delivery services stating that nurses are not only caregivers, but educators, innovators and frontline responders, often working in the most remote, under-resourced or crisis-affected areas.

WHO described nurses as the foundation of the health system, and indispensable in times of crisis. Sadly, 42 per cent of nurses in Africa indicated interest in professional opportunities outside Africa.

Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, in a statement on International Nurses Day 2025, honoured and appreciated the commitment, compassion and courage of the nurses across Africa and the world, who he said represent nearly 70 per cent of the health workforce.

He said this year’s theme, “Our Nurses. Our Future. Caring for Nurses Strengthens Health Systems and Economies,” reminds the world that supporting nurses is key to building resilient, equitable, and thriving health systems.

Dr. Ihekweazu noted that the State of the World’s Nursing Report 2025, offered a clear and urgent call to action, noting that while the global nursing workforce has grown to 29.8 million, up from about 28 million in 2018, the progress conceals dangerous inequities, noting that nearly 80 per cent of nurses serve only 49 per cent of the world’s population.

“In the African Region, recent investments in nursing education and training are yielding results. The number of nurses has nearly doubled, from 900,000 in 2018 to 1.7 million in 2023, thus increasing the nurse-to-population ratio from 8.7 to 14.1 per 1,000,000 people. Yet, this remains one of the lowest ratios globally and more than tenfold lower than in high-income countries.

“Nurses account for 66 per cent of the region’s projected shortfall of 6.1 million health workers by 2030. This shortage limits access to essential services, from maternal and child health to chronic disease care and slows progress towards

“At the same time, while 43 per cent of our nursing workforce is under the age of 35, many lack access to mentorship or clear career pathways. High-income countries continue to recruit nurses from lower-income settings, with foreign-born nurses comprising nearly a quarter of their nursing workforce.

“In Africa, 42 per cent of nurses also report an intention to emigrate. This is an alarming trend that risks draining critical talent and undermining our most fragile systems,” he said.

Ihekweazu recalled that in May 2024, African leaders endorsed the Africa Health Workforce Investment Charter, setting the stage for long-term progress. “Several countries are now generating data, building consensus through national dialogues, and developing investment compacts that align with their specific needs.”

He further noted that the State of the World’s Nursing Report outlined a clear path that would, expectedly, herald expanded nursing education, including digital and clinical training; strengthen regulation and introduce advanced practice roles; improve working conditions, including mental health support and fair pay; close the gender pay gap that’s still at 7 per cent despite women comprising 85 per cent of nurses; and invest in nursing leadership, including empowered government chief nursing officers.