From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A UK-based seasoned security expert and scholar, Dr. Charles Omole, has called on the federal government to equip the police and other security agencies with massive modern technology to curb series of bandits’ attacks, kidnappings, terrorism, cybercrime, and all forms of insecurity in the country.

The erudite scholar said in developed world, sustainable intelligence gathering and strategic communication are vital non-kinetic tools in countering insecurity saying by leveraging technology and community-based intelligence, security agencies in the country can proactively prevent attacks rather than merely responding to them.

He said while military efforts are essential for addressing immediate security threats, they must be supplemented by non-kinetic strategies to foster sustainable peace. adding that a holistic approach integrating security, economic growth, and social cohesion will more effectively combat insecurity and ensure a stable Nigeria.

Dr Omole gave this advice while delivering a lecture at the 17th distinguished public lecture series of the Federal University, Lokoja on the topic ” Strengthening national development through effective security in Nigeria”

In his words:

“Nigeria’s security strategy has largely been kinetic, primarily relying on the use of force. However, this method has proved inadequate for fully addressing the root causes of insecurity.

“Non-kinetic strategies, which emphasise diplomacy, community engagement, economic empowerment, and psychological operations, are vital for achieving long-term stability and peace.

“These approaches aim to prevent conflicts, address grievances, and win the hearts and minds of affected populations, thereby reducing the recruitment base of criminal elements. One key non-kinetic approach is economic empowerment and social development.

“Many security challenges in Nigeria stem from poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to essential services. By investing in education, skill acquisition programs, and job creation, the government can provide alternatives to crime and violence, particularly for young people who may otherwise be lured into

terrorism, militancy, or banditry.

” Infrastructure development and agricultural support programs can help rebuild livelihoods in regions affected by insecurity and foster resilience against criminal networks.

“Dialogue and reconciliation efforts also play a crucial role in addressing conflicts, particularly those rooted in ethnic, religious, and political grievances. Engaging local leaders, traditional rulers, and religious figures in peace building initiatives can help to de-escalate tensions and promote coexistence.

“Furthermore, deradicalisation and rehabilitation programmes for former insurgents and criminals can facilitate their reintegration into society, breaking the cycle of violence.

Dr. Omole was of the opinion that without security, no country can realize its full economic growth, saying where there’s no peace, there can not be progress.

“In other words, security is the unsung hero of economic prosperity – the silent partner in every successful

development narrative. And let’s be honest, without security, even the best-laid plans can fall apart faster than a plate of jollof rice at a family gathering.

“Therefore, as Nigeria looks to the future, it must remember: a safe nation is a thriving nation, and a thriving nation

secures not only its borders but also the dreams and aspirations of its people,” he added.