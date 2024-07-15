Information minister receives freed Kaduna journalists, lauds NSA, others

By John Ogunsemore

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, welcomed the release of AbdulGafar Alabelewe and AbdulRaheem Aodu, two-Kaduna based journalists who were abducted from their homes in the outskirts of Kaduna last weekend.

The two journalists were released along with Alabelewe’s wife and two children.

In a statement, Special Assistant on Media to the minister, Rabiu Ibrahim revealed that Idris received Alabelewe of The Nation newspapers and Aodu of Blueprint newspapers, from the National Security Adviser (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The minister commended the NSA and security agencies for the speedy recovery of the victims.

“We are most grateful for what you have done. We are aware that this is part of your ongoing effort to ensure that all kidnapped victims are rescued alive and reunited with their families.

“I want to urge Nigerians to keep faith with the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and our security agencies.

“The security agencies under the coordination of the NSA are working tirelessly to ensure that all those who have been taken into unlawful custody are freed without paying any ransom,” he said.

He also sympathised with the two families over their ordeal.

Speaking earlier, the NSA said the five victims were rescued following a combined effort of security agencies which led to a swift search and rescue operation.

Responding, one of the rescued victims, Alabelewe thanked the NSA and his team for the swift intervention.

“The rescue mission which brought us out of the bush yesterday gave us hope in our country and gave us confidence to believe that the government is serious about tackling this problem of kidnapping. I never thought that within a week of our kidnap, we could get out.

“We are grateful that the government swung into action and ensured that we were released,” he said.