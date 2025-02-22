From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed readiness to conduct presidential, parliamentary and governorship elections in Nigeria on a single day if the National Assembly will enact a law endorsing it.

INEC’s Director of Operation, Adigun Hakeem, made the disclosure in his remarks at a Policy Dialogue on Single Day Election in Nigeria held in Abuja on Friday in furtherance of the recently held conference on Strengthening Democracy in Nigeria.

The commission emphasised that though it is ready to execute the arrangement, it could not do so without the proclamations of the National Assembly, which will spell out all activities and guidelines.

Adigun said: “INEC as a governing body cannot take a position on these issues for now. INEC’s primary assignment is to conduct free, fair and credible elections. The National Assembly is spelling out all activities and guidelines. So we don’t take a position.

“At the end of this meeting, the decision we arrive at will be submitted to the commission. We are here to participate and to listen to your position and your advocacy. Our interest is to be fair and conduct free and credible elections.

“At INEC, after every general election, we go back to the drawing board, to review the election. For all the elections like the National Assembly and presidency, followed by the State Assembly and governorship, all the issues that came out during the last election are reviewed so that we improve on future elections.

“We are not sitting down at all. So, what we are waiting for is law from the National Assembly. INEC cannot do it alone, all the stakeholders in election matters must come together and by the grace of God, we will submit the report of this meeting to the commission.”