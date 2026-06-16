Reps Speaker on insecurity: We can no longer pretend

From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has said Nigeria cannot pretend that all is well owing to the spate of insecurity in every nook and cranny.

Abbas, who spoke at a public hearing on some defence related bills organised by the House Committee on Defence, noted that though the country’s Armed Forces are stretched, they remain the first and last line of defence.

He noted that the security challenges confronting the country requires bold and fresh thinking, stating that the old ways have not fully worked.

The speaker, while stating that the country must be open to legislative innovations, said the bills under consideration are a direct response to the evolving security threats bedeviling the nation.

“Fellow Nigerians, we cannot pretend that our nation is at ease. From the relentless insurgency in the North-East, to the scourge of banditry and kidnapping in the North-West, the farmer-herder crises in the North-Central and the separatist agitations in the South-East, our Armed Forces are stretched, yet they remain our first and last line of defence.

“In addition, we face emerging threats: maritime piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, cyber warfare, and the nexus between organised crime and terrorism. It is against this backdrop that the 10th House of Representatives has resolved to strengthen the legal and institutional frameworks that govern our military. The bills before us today are part of that resolve.

“This public hearing is not a rubber stamp. It is a platform for robust, evidence-based engagement. The bills touch on critical areas: HB.1820 (Armed Forces Farms and Ranches Scheme), linking national food security with military capacity, especially in conflict-prone agricultural zones.

“HB.1719 (Gender Representation in the Armed Forces) – recognising that no security force can be truly effective without harnessing the talents of all citizens, regardless of gender.

“HB.1949 (Repeal of Armed Forces Act and Enactment of Nigerian Military Force Bill) – a comprehensive overhaul of military administration for modern threats. HB.1950 (Veterans’ Federation of Nigeria Bill) – ensuring that those who have bled for us do not suffer in silence after service.

“And other bills on military education, doctrine and medical services.Let me state clearly: the security challenges we face today demand bold, fresh thinking. The old ways have not fully worked. We must be open to legislative innovations.”