From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has lifted the ban on political campaigns for the 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council election.

The commission hinged its decision on the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the timetable and schedule of activities, urging political parties participating in the poll to commence campaigns.

National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement on Wednesday, warned that all political parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities.

The electoral umpire reminded political parties, candidates and their supporters that it is unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions and meetings or destroy their campaign materials.

The statement read: “In line with the provision of Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and item 8 of the timetable and schedule of activities, political parties participating in the 2026 FCT Area Council election are now at liberty to start their electioneering campaigns in public from Wednesday, September 24, 2025 and end at midnight on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

“As enshrined in Sections 92 and 93 of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission wishes to remind political parties, candidates and their supporters that it is unlawful to use abusive language, carry out physical attacks on opponents during rallies, processions and meetings or destroy their campaign materials.

“Similarly, all parties and candidates must be given unimpeded access to public facilities for media campaign, outdoor advertising as well as public rallies and meetings. For the avoidance of doubt, Section 95(2) of the Electoral Act 2022 prohibits the use of incumbency to the advantage or disadvantage of any party or candidate,” the statement read.