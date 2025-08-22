From Isaac Job, Uyo

Minister of State Petroleum Resources (Gas) Ekperikpe Ekpo has denied allegation that he was causing disunity in the Akwa Ibom state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement signed the Special Assistant on Media and Publicity Louis Ibah and made available to Journalists in Uyo stated that Ekpo remains committed to the administration of President Bola Tinubu as well as the unity of APC at both the state and national levels.

Few days ago the social media went virile on the ambition of Ekperikpe Ekpo’s ambition to become the governor of Akwa Ibom state in 2027 thereby causing disunity in the party and stakeholders who have already endorsed the incumbent governor pastor Umo Eno for the job ahead of 2027 general elections.

Ekpo while responding to the petition to President Bola Tinubu emanating from 29 local government areas in the state out of 31 said he was not working at cross purposes with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu.

The petitioners, drawn from 29 out of the 31 local government areas of the state, had also alleged that the Ekpo had no political relevance in the state to influence votes for the APC in 2027.

“We categorically dismiss this petition as a shallow, frivolous, lacking substance and attempt by attention-seeking non-members of the APC to undermine Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo’s reputation.

“The petition lacks merit and deserves no serious consideration. Genuine APC members in Akwa Ibom State recognise and appreciate Ekpo’s invaluable contributions to the party’s growth and the state’s development.

“His track record as Minister of Gas speaks for itself: unlocking the country’s natural gas potential, attracting investments to the country (Akwa Ibom State inclusive), and creating jobs for Nigerians.

“As a loyal party man, Hon. Ekpo has consistently demonstrated dedication and stewardship. He was a key force behind the Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), a sociopolitical group that championed the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR during the 2023 general elections.”

Ibah said It was clear that the petition was a mischievous attempt by political jobbers who envy the goodwill and trust Hon. Ekpo enjoys from President Bola Tinubu adding that loyal APC members are focused on making meaningful contributions, not indulging in petty, attention-seeking antics.

“We assure the public that Rt. Hon. Ekpo will continue to promote and strengthen the values and aspirations of Mr. President for the country’s development and the ideals of the ruling APC in Akwa Ibom State and beyond.

“Ekpo’s commitment to the party principles and the President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda remains unwavering, and will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the party’s success and the prosperity of Nigerians”.