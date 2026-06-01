How Xi Jinping made children’s health a priority in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, talks with students on the basketball court of Beijing Yuying School in Beijing, May 31, 2023. /Xinhua

As China celebrates International Children’s Day on June 1, the well-being of its youngest generation remains a subject that Chinese President Xi Jinping consistently places high on the national agenda.

From children’s eyesight and physical fitness to their overall development, Xi has repeatedly stressed that a strong nation depends on healthy, capable young people. Over the years, he has encouraged children to study hard, exercise regularly, and cultivate both strong minds and strong bodies, reflecting his belief that the future of the country is closely tied to the growth of its youth.

Xi’s concern for children’s physical health has been particularly evident during his visits to schools across the country.

In April 2020, during an inspection tour in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, Xi visited a primary school in Laoxian Township, Pingli County of the city of Ankang. While talking with students in a fifth-grade classroom, he asked about their studies and daily lives and paid special attention to their health.

Noticing that relatively few students were wearing glasses, Xi expressed his approval, describing the issue as an important one. He said the increasing number of children wearing glasses had been a concern for him. He also pointed to a decline in physical fitness caused by insufficient exercise.

Calling on children to sharpen the mind and toughen the body, Xi explained that building strong physiques is essential for children’s healthy development.

On the eve of International Children’s Day in 2023, Xi visited Beijing Yuying School, where he observed students playing basketball, skipping rope and taking part in physical education classes.

Watching the children exercise on the playground, Xi said physical growth comes first for youngsters, adding that sports and exercise are the most effective means to build up the physique of teenagers and children.

It is imperative to staff schools with sufficient and capable PE teachers, and families, schools and society should create conditions for teenagers and children to improve their physical fitness, said Xi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, greets students on the basketball court of Beijing Yuying School in Beijing, May 31, 2023. /Xinhua

Xi’s emphasis on sports and physical fitness has coincided with broader efforts to promote healthier lifestyles among students.

In 2024, the authorities issued a notice specifying that primary and secondary schools should encourage students to leave their classrooms during breaks for appropriate physical activity and relaxation. The notice also requires schools to schedule a daily 30-minute session of physical exercise during an extended recess period to help alleviate eye strain and visual fatigue.

As part of these efforts, education authorities across the country have extended primary and middle school recess periods from 10 minutes to 15 minutes, ensuring that children have more opportunities for outdoor activities and exercise during the school day.

A 2024 survey by China’s Ministry of Education showed that the overall myopia rate among students nationwide declined for four consecutive years from 2021 to 2024, falling to 50.3% in 2024 and meeting the annual target of a 0.5-percentage-point reduction.

Xi’s expectations for children extend beyond physical health.

He has encouraged young people to develop the qualities of sound moral grounding, intellectual ability, physical vigor, aesthetic sensibility and work skills. He has also expressed his hope that they should aspire to study to contribute to the building of a strong country and national rejuvenation, and live up to the expectations of their parents, the Party and the people.

“Since antiquity, it is from adolescents that heroes emerge,” Xi said while interacting with students from Beijing Haidian Minzu Primary School ahead of International Children’s Day in 2014, quoting an ancient Chinese saying.

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