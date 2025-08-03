By John Ogunsemore

Ace comedian, Teju Babyface said his career would have been impossible without the influence of late Kayode Peters.

Peters, a Nigerian actor, film producer, and director, died in Toronto, Canada, after a protracted illness on June 28.

He was buried on Saturday, August 2.

In a tribute shared on Facebook on Saturday, Teju Babyface disclosed that his comedy career went mainstream after Peters introduced him to comedian, Basorge Tariah in 2000.

Narrating the experience, Teju Babyface said, “We buried Kayode @kayodepeters1 today.

“For the record, my comedy career started when KP introduced me to Basorge Tariah Jnr in year 2000.

“Up until then, I had been a UNILAG campus comedian with no idea of how to take my act mainstream.

“As was his way, Kayode had somehow somehow met @grandmaster_basorge on the set of a production somewhere and like play, like play, we both piled into the bus headed in the Bariga direction that day to meet up with bros.

“Remember, there were no cell phones back then, so the Grandmaster didn’t know we were coming. But as luck would have it, we met him at home, and KP proceeded to convince him that I was the funniest thing since Basorge! And the rest is history.”

He described Peters, popularly known as KP, as a king among men.

Mourning Peters, he stated, “Do people die if they will never be forgotten? I think not my brother. You will live as long as people remember you, and for you, Kayode, that means you will live for a long, long time indeed. Longer even than many of us who mourn you right now. For how many of us have the gift of connection, cohesion, and humanity like you did? KP, a king among men!”