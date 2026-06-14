Police arrest 173 suspects, rescue 32 kidnap victims, recover 33 firearms in one week 

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the arrest of 173 suspects linked to terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and murder across the country within one week.

According to the police operational situation report covering June 8 to June 14, 2026 obtained by SaharaReporters on Sunday, at least 32 kidnapped victims were rescued, 33 firearms and over 450 rounds of live ammunition were recovered, while 13 suspected criminals were killed during various operations nationwide.

The report said the achievements were recorded through intelligence-led operations, coordinated tactical deployments and collaboration with other security agencies and local vigilante groups.

“The operational outcomes recorded between 8th – 14th June, 2026, underscore the unwavering resolve of the Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the 23rd Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, to confront crime in all its manifestations,” the report stated.

The police said the operations targeted criminal networks involved in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes, resulting in significant arrests, recoveries and rescues.

According to the report, Delta State recorded the highest number of arrests with 51 suspects apprehended, followed by Imo State with 29 arrests and the Federal Capital Territory with 22.

In terms of arms recovery, Rivers State recorded the highest figure with six firearms recovered, while Ekiti and Imo states recovered five firearms each. Nasarawa State recovered three firearms, while several other states recorded smaller recoveries.

The report further revealed that Oyo State accounted for the largest cache of ammunition recovered, with 250 rounds seized, while Kwara State recorded the recovery of 65 rounds and Imo State recovered 44 rounds.

On the rescue of kidnapping victims, Imo State recorded the highest number with 11 victims rescued, followed by the FCT with five and Nasarawa State with three.

The police also recovered 38 vehicles allegedly linked to criminal activities. Delta State recorded three vehicle recoveries, while several other states, including Akwa Ibom, Benue, FCT, Oyo and Rivers, also reported recoveries.

Regarding neutralisation of suspects, Benue State recorded three suspected criminals killed during operations, while Ekiti and Oyo states recorded two each. Other states reported isolated cases of suspects being neutralised during armed confrontations with security operatives.

The police described the week’s operations as evidence of the force’s commitment to proactive and technology-driven policing.

“The Force successfully rescued at least 32 kidnapped victims through sustained tactical bush-combing operations. In addition, over 33 firearms, including AK-47 rifles and pump-action guns, and over 450 rounds of live ammunition were recovered,” the report stated.

The police added that sustained cooperation with the military and community-based security groups had strengthened operational effectiveness and enhanced responses to security threats across the country.

The force maintained that Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu’s led team would continue to deploy intelligence-led strategies aimed at dismantling criminal networks and improving public safety nationwide.