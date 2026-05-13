By Chukwuma Umeorah

A quiet transformation is taking place in communities across the Niger Delta long associated with neglect, unemployment, poverty and youth restiveness despite its vast oil wealth. At the centre of the revolution is the Esther Matthew Tonlagha Foundation (EMT Foundation), a grassroots-driven organisation using vocational training, mentorship and financial empowerment to reshape the future of hundreds of young people and women.

The latest demonstration of the foundation’s growing impact came recently in Effurun, Delta State, where 41 beneficiaries graduated from the Batch C skill acquisition programme under the foundation’s Niger Delta youth empowerment initiative.

But beyond the colourful ceremony, applause and distribution of certificates was a deeper story, one of economic survival, hope and community rebuilding in a region where many young people struggle daily with unemployment and limited opportunities.

The graduates were trained in practical and income-generating skills, including fashion design, culinary arts, baking, salon services, makeup artistry and gele styling. These are sectors that require relatively low startup costs but possess strong local demand, making them attractive pathways for self-employment and entrepreneurship.

However, what made the graduation particularly remarkable was the scale of support extended to the beneficiaries. Founder of the foundation, Mrs. Esther Matthew Tonlagha, announced a N1 million grant to each of the 41 graduates as takeoff capital to help them establish businesses and transition from trainees to entrepreneurs.

The graduates also received starter packs and equipment, including makeup kits, baking tools, generators and deep freezers, resources that many young entrepreneurs would otherwise struggle to afford.

Tonlagha explained that the initiative was designed not just to teach skills, but to restore confidence and independence among vulnerable persons and youths.

“This is not just a celebration of completion, but a recognition of courage, growth and transformation,” she told the graduates.

According to her, empowerment is meaningful only when beneficiaries are equipped with the practical tools required to survive economically and positively impact their communities.

Her message to the graduates was both motivational and cautionary. “This is a seed. Do not sell it. Even if you start small, grow it. Your dreams are valid and achievable,” she said.

That message captured the philosophy driving the EMT Foundation’s empowerment model, a combination of skills acquisition, startup support and long-term mentorship designed to create lasting impact rather than temporary relief.

By combining vocational training with financial grants and working tools, the foundation is attempting to close the gap between learning and economic productivity.

For many of the graduates, the programme offered a rare opportunity to acquire employable skills without the burden of expensive tuition fees or startup capital.

The foundation’s focus on practical trades also reflects changing economic realities in Nigeria, where white-collar jobs have become increasingly scarce and entrepreneurship is now viewed as a critical pathway to survival.

Tonlagha stressed during the graduation ceremony that the true value of the programme would not merely be measured by the number of certificates issued, but by how beneficiaries apply their knowledge to improve lives, support others and build sustainable businesses.

She noted that empowered individuals often become catalysts for wider community transformation. She said the foundation believes that when one person acquires skills and financial independence, entire families benefit. Household incomes improve, dependency reduces and communities become more resilient.

Observers say this “multiplier effect” is especially important in regions like the Niger Delta where economic hardship often fuels social tension, crime and youth vulnerability.

By equipping participants with both vocational and practical survival skills, the foundation is seeking to produce individuals capable of contributing meaningfully to society in multiple ways.

The EMT Foundation’s work, which is funded by Maton Engineering Nigeria Limited, Tantita Security Services Nigeria limited and chief Tare Godfrey Pondi, has also drawn support and commendation from public officials, security agencies and community stakeholders.

At the graduation ceremony, wife of the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Mrs. Timiebi Akuna Guwor, underscored the importance of partnerships between government and private organisations in driving sustainable development.

“The government alone cannot achieve national development. Individuals and organisations must take responsibility. You are not just beneficiaries, you are partners in development,” she said.

She linked the initiative to the Delta State Government’s MORE Agenda, which focuses on meaningful development, opportunities for all, realistic reforms and enhanced peace and security.

According to her, skills acquisition programmes remain one of the most effective tools for tackling unemployment and reducing poverty among young people.

The ceremony also featured contributions from security officials and trainers who stressed the importance of discipline, mentorship and moral guidance.

The Divisional Police Officer of Ogborikoko Police Station, CSP Omosetemi Agbede-Zuokumor, used the occasion to call on parents to play more active roles in shaping the values and behaviour of their children.

She warned about the dangers of uncontrolled exposure to harmful social media content and urged families to encourage young people to embrace hard work and vocational learning.

“We must catch them young and guide them on the right path. Let children learn a trade and understand that hard work pays,” she said.

Her remarks reflected growing concerns among community leaders about youth vulnerability, cybercrime and social decline in many urban and semi-urban communities.

For the graduates themselves, the programme represented a turning point. Several beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the opportunity to learn marketable skills and gain financial support that could help them become self-reliant.

Some participants said they had previously struggled with unemployment and uncertainty before joining the programme.

Now, with training, equipment and startup support, they see new possibilities for their futures. Trainers involved in the programme also praised the discipline and commitment displayed by participants throughout the training period.

“There was no negative report. They learned well and made us proud,” one facilitator noted.

Agwanwor Dorin, a beneficiary, expressed her excitement at the gesture saying it will aide her in creating wealth as well as assisting in employment generation in her community.

She commended the EMT, the teachers and the instructors for their commitment in ensuring that the ordinary citizen is lifted out of poverty.

She said: “This is life changing for me, we were given starter packs to enable us kick start our career. We do not need to worry about funds to start our business, everything was made available to us by EMT. EMT, one heart, one community and we love you.

“I am going back to the society to affect lives positively with what I have gotten, I will now be an employer of labour and add to the economic growth of my community. Thank you EMT.”

Ebimienkumo Abigail said the EMT Foundation has contributed greatly to the economic development of not only the graduands, but also their families and their communities.

Ebimienkumo said: “They did not only train us but have also given us the necessary tools to start off our various businesses. We assure EMT that we will work hard and ensure that we create wealth in our communities and our state.”

The event also featured goodwill messages from facilitators and partners, including representatives from vocational institutes and private organizations that supported the training.

According to the EMT Foundation, Batches A, B and C of the programme have already produced numerous empowered youths who are now contributing economically to their communities.

The organisation said it remains committed to providing ongoing mentorship and support to beneficiaries even after graduation, ensuring that participants continue receiving guidance as they establish businesses and navigate economic challenges.

This long-term approach may prove critical in determining whether the initiative can produce enduring economic transformation.

EMT Foundation’s model attempts to address that any weakness by combining training, startup tools, funding and continued engagement.

As economic pressures deepen and unemployment continues to rise, community-driven initiatives like EMT’s may increasingly become important complements to government intervention.