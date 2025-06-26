From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State government has declared Friday, June 27, a public holiday to celebrate the Islamic New Year, Hijrah 1447AH.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Aderibigbe Rasheed, on Thursday, the government urged residents to shun rancour and disharmony, praying that the occasion will bring peace, prosperity, and unity to the state.

Governor Ademola Adeleke also congratulated the Muslim Ummah in Osun and beyond on the occasion of Hijrah 1447AH.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke described the Hijrah as a moment of deep reflection, spiritual renewal, and a powerful symbol of sacrifice, perseverance, and divine guidance.

He urged Muslims to embrace the lessons of the Prophet’s migration as a call to strengthen their faith, promote peace, and uphold justice in all spheres of life.

“The Hijrah reminds us of the strength found in unity, the courage to stand for truth, and the grace of peaceful coexistence,” the governor noted.

“Let us use this sacred moment to recommit ourselves to building a more inclusive, compassionate, and harmonious society, where our diversity becomes our greatest strength.”

He praised the Muslim community in Osun for their continued contributions to the peace and progress of the state, adding that their devotion, discipline, and service to humanity remain a vital force in the state’s development.

Governor Adeleke reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring religious freedom, social justice, and equitable governance for all residents, irrespective of faith or background.