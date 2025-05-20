They burnt some people alive, razed houses, shops – Survivors recount ordeal

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Terrorists reportedly went on the rampage again in Gobirawa community, Kuki ward of Dutsinma Local Government Area of Katsina State last weekend, leaving behind a trail of blood and a deserted village.

Eyewitness accounts say that at least 19 residents were slaughtered when an army of bandits hit the community at about 9 pm on Saturday.

Among the victims were some five youths who were set on fire where they sought shelter in an isolated building in the village, with an unspecified number of others abducted, survivors said on Tuesday.

They said the attackers descended on the community from the Dan-Musa forest, one of the numerous terrorists’ havens in Katsina State.

“As at today (Tuesday), we are still counting the dead and we cannot account for some others whether dead or alive,” Sani Abdullahi Kuki, a survivor, told reporters.

He said that during the attack, an unspecified number of persons, mostly women, children and the elderly, were abducted, and entire shops belonging were burnt down, and over 20 houses were set ablaze.

He said, “The situation was totally out of control. I couldn’t stay as I left the cemetery at the time when our people were digging graves for some of the victims who were burnt to death.

“Some of the residents who sought refuge inside grain silos, were set ablaze by the hoodlums. Some were burnt beyond recognition and were recovered on Sunday morning for burial.

“Some of the victims were sent to Dutsinma General Hospital, others were referred to Katsina Hospital after the incident.

“The bandits killed 19 persons on the spot. Several others were still unaccounted for. As of now, I don’t think there are up to 20 women staying in the community. Many people were evacuated to safer places in several vehicles.

“All the shops in the community were burnt down, over 20 houses set ablaze. The hoodlums came from the neighbouring Dan-Musa forest. They also abducted an unknown number of persons, mostly women, children and the elderly.

“Upon sighting the Armoured Personnel Carrier Vehicle, approaching the community, the hoodlums ran away.

“We are calling on relevant authorities to assist us please, as war is coming closer to the local government headquarters. We also need more security presence.”

Confirming the report on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer at the Katsina police headquarters, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said, however, that only five persons were killed during the attack.

He said, “Five persons were fatally shot and two vehicles set ablaze. Investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting the perpetrators and forestalling further occurrences.”

Dutsinma is one of about 22 out of the 34 Local Government Areas in Katsina State officially designated as ‘frontline’, signifying the intensity of terrorists’ attacks and occupation.

Dutsinm, which is the headquarters and university township, has had its fair share of attacks with regular killings and abductions.