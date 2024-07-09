Harrysong’s estranged wife Alexer Peres breaks silence following disturbing post

EntertainmentNational

By Seyi Babalola

Singer Harrysong’s estranged wife, Alexer Peres has opened up following her unsettling social media post.

It should be recalled that Alexer raised concerns after posting a snapshot of Sniper pesticide with a sad emoji on her Instagram stories.

Following the post, numerous netizens urged her friends and relatives to check in on her immediately.

Alexer broke her silence on Monday and thanked friends and family for checking on her, saying that the hardship she was facing right were too much to handle.

She wrote; “Thanks to everyone that reached out. All I can say is I am fine now by God’s grace. I have faced many challenges but this one hit me hard and I felt I could not handle it

“A lot went through my head in one second but thank God for having you all and my loved ones. God bless you all. I have learnt better and I’m sorry for the post I made.”

