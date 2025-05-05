From Desmond Mgboh Kano

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has extended his heartfelt condolences to the people of Danbatta Local Government Area following a tragic motor accident that claimed the lives of five individuals on Sunday.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The fatal accident occurred around Shantake, approximately seven kilometers from Danbatta town, as the victims were returning from Bauchi after escorting a newlywed bride to her marital home. The journey back to Kano ended in tragedy.

Among the deceased were members of a single extended family. Alhaji Surajo, the elder brother, lost two of his children, while his younger brother, Alhaji Salisu Dan Raino, lost three—bringing the total number of fatalities to five.

In his condolence message, Governor Yusuf described the incident as “a devastating loss that has cast a shadow of grief over the entire state.”

He offered prayers for divine comfort and strength for the bereaved families and the Danbatta community.

“This tragedy has deeply touched us all. The pain of losing loved ones in such a horrific manner is unimaginable. On behalf of the government and people of Kano State, I extend our deepest sympathies and prayers to the affected families, Danbatta Local Government Chairman and the enitre people of the area,” the governor said.

Governor Yusuf also assured the community of the state government’s support during this difficult period and prayed for Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest, and their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.