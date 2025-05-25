From Abel Leonard, Nsukka

Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah’s leadership philosophy took centre stage during a public lecture on ethical leadership and development at the grassroots, organised by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), and the Ethics, AI, and Higher Education Strategy Team (EAISTRAP) at the premier university over the weekend.

The guest lecturer and Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Engr Jude Asogwa, highlighted how Mbah’s development agenda and ethical leadership model have brought about a paradigm shift in the administration of local governments across the state.

Asogwa, who emphasised transparency, accountability, and citizen engagement as key governance imperatives, said Mbah’s ethical leadership model has helped rebuild public trust in government, promote community-centred development, reduce corruption, enhance fiscal responsibility, and institute inclusive governance, civic empowerment, and sustainable practices at both the state and local government levels in Enugu State.

“So, what we have done in Nsukka Local Government Council is to cascade Mbah’s ethical leadership and inclusive governance models to the grassroots. The same thing is happening across the other 16 LGAs.

“When the governor came on board, he adopted the 260 wards of the state in the siting of projects in line with his inclusive governance model. In every ward, he is doing one Smart Green School, one Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centre, and one Farm Estate in addition to road and other development projects.

“So, as a Local Government Council, we have taken our own development down to the 52 communities of Nsukka LGA. We interacted with them to give us three projects they feel the Council should execute for them, starting with at least one.

“We were able to get their requests, we compiled it and called it our Projects Bible. And with that, we are able to do one after the other, and for each of them, we do it in partnership with the communities. We try to engage the communities,” he said.

The Council Chairman, however, reminded the people that they have a role to play in entrenching ethical leadership and canvassed community-based monitoring systems to detect and report any corruption and mismanagement.

“It is not enough for leaders to act with integrity; citizens must also hold them to high standards,” Asogwa added.

Speaking, Governor Mbah, who was represented by the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Prof Sam Ugwu, commended the organisers of the lecture, led by Prof Casmir Ani, for promoting ethical leadership at the grassroots.

“Ethical values at the grassroots are very important because that is where the majority of the people live. Every government has a philosophy, and our philosophy is to ensure that the people get what they deserve.

“Communities should, however, take ownership of those projects. The contractors are also being closely monitored and assessed to ensure that what they are doing is in line with the government’s mandate. The days of cutting corners in project procurement and management are over,” he stated.

In his contribution, the Acting Vice Chancellor, Professor Oguejiofor Ujam, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Administration), Prof Romanus Ezeokonkwo, said that UNN was not only focused on academic excellence but also ethics and values that shape good leaders who can transform communities and the nation.

He commended Mbah for his numerous infrastructural projects and for prioritising human capital development in the state.

“A lot is happening. But I feel particularly happy when I remember that the Enugu-Opi-Nsukka Road is being dualised. As a person who has lived here for many decades, it means a lot to me. It will make movement faster, and criminality will reduce on that road. It will open up the zone. So, the university community thanks the governor for this, and we hope for speedy completion,” he said.

EAISTRAP Team Leader, Prof Casmir Ani, commended Engr Asogwa for reflecting and replicating Mbah’s “Tomorrow is Here” philosophy through transparency and innovation.

Chairman of the event, Professor D.N. Eze, and Dean of Social Sciences, Professor Thaddeus Nzeadibe, emphasised ethical leadership’s role in Nigeria’s development, hence the faculty’s commitment to grooming transformative and ethical leaders.

The event was attended by the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Pharm Chika Ugwuoke; Chairman of Igbo-Eze North LGA, Hon Michael Uche Ogalla; and his Udenu LGA counterpart, Hon Aka Eze Aka; traditional rulers, party leaders, the clergy, academia, locals, among others.