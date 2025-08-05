From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State has been selected to host Nigeria’s first pilot veterinary hospital under the Federal Government’s Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project.

The National Coordinator of the L-PRES Project, Malam Sanusi Abubakar, made the announcement during a two-day federal mission to Gombe. He said the hospital will be the first of its kind in Nigeria and will serve as a model for other states. He said, “This is a pilot project. It has never been done anywhere in the country. Gombe is the first.”

According to him, the hospital will offer veterinary diagnosis, treatment, research, and training services. It is also expected to strengthen animal health systems, improve disease surveillance, and support livestock product certification for export.

He explained that the facility will be sited within the state’s new 184-hectare Agro-Livestock Development Zone, which already houses a modern abattoir, international livestock market, tannery, and leather factory.

Meanwhile, the Gombe State L-PRES Coordinator, Professor Usman Bello Abubakar, said the project is a major step forward for the state and pledged full support for its delivery.

He added that the Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has prioritised livestock reforms as part of his economic diversification agenda. According to him, the approval of the facility puts the state at the centre of Nigeria’s livestock innovation drive.

Also speaking during the visit, a representative of the project contractor, Lubell Nigeria Ltd, assured the team of quality work and timely completion of the project. The federal delegation included officials from the Ministry of Livestock Development, L-PRES technical experts, and animal health specialists. They inspected the site and expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far.