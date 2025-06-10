… Tables €16m offer to striker

Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek has declared Victor Osimhen will stay with them next season.

The Nigeria striker spent last season on-loan with Gala from Napoli, helping the Turkish giants to the League and Cup Double.

Osimhen has in recent days rejected a €75m move to Al-Hilal.

And Ozbek told Hurriyet: “Victor Osimhen is staying at Galatasaray, his affection will be the most important factor. Negotiations are ongoing.

“We hope to give you good news next week.”

Indeed, Gala management is convinced the club’s supporters are proving the key in the deal, with Osimhen flattered by the support and passion the fans have had for him over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, the Turkish club has tabled a contract proposal worth around €16 million a year to the striker but the Nigerian retains a desire to play in the Premier League, according to reports from Italy.

Osimhen, 26, spent last season in Istanbul after joining Galatasaray on loan at the end of the summer window last year after a public fallout with Napoli officials, having come close to signing for Chelsea.

The Nigeria international proved a revelation for the Lions, however, scoring 37 goals and providing eight assists in just 41 games, propelling his adopted side to a triumphant league and club double.

Galatasaray is desperate to keep Osimhen beyond his season-long loan but there was widespread expectation he would return to Napoli and seek a move to one of Europe’s elite instead.

Osimhen’s contract at the Diego Armanda Maradona Stadium contains a release clause worth around £60-65 million this summer. But this is only applicable to clubs outside of Italy, meaning Juventus – who hold a strong interest in its rival’s striker – would have to pay far in excess to secure Osimhen’s signature.

Al-Hilal had identified him as a key target and made a series of eye-watering offers to secure his signature, worth as much as €45 million a year – a figure no club in Europe could dream of matching.

But Osimhen has rejected these proposals from the Middle East with Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport contending he maintains aspirations of playing in the Premier League, offering a potential lightning bolt to United’s pursuit.

