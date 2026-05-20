Fubara, Cole drop out of Rivers race for governor

From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has announced his withdrawal from seeking re-election ahead of Thursday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

Fubara announced his withdrawal in a statement issued on Wednesday night, saying he took the decision after extensive consultations.

The governor emphasised that he took the decision wholeheartedly and with a firm commitment to support any candidate collectively chosen by the party.

He stated: “After deep reflection and extensive consultations with my family, friends, and associates, I have taken the difficult but necessary decision to withdraw from the APC gubernatorial primaries. I do so with a full heart and with a firm commitment to support whoever emerges as the candidate of our great party.

“Leadership is ultimately about sacrifice. There comes a time when personal ambition must yield to the greater good of the people. Rivers State is bigger than any individual, and at this critical moment, the peace, stability, and unity of our dear state must take precedence over every personal interest.”

Governor Fubara expressed gratitude to his loyalists for their support, while acknowledging their disappointment and anger.

“To my supporters who stood firmly with me throughout this journey, who gave their time, resources, prayers, and unwavering hope, I offer my deepest gratitude. I understand the disappointment, the anger, and the pain many of you may feel. Much has indeed been invested and much sacrificed along the way. But please know that your loyalty and trust were never in vain. My silence over this period was deliberate and strategic, guided always by the higher interest of our state and our people.

“As our elders say, not everything a hunter sees in the forest is spoken of in the marketplace. Some truths are best borne quietly, not out of fear, but out of wisdom and restraint for the sake of peace and a greater purpose. It is enough to say that I have faced immense pressures and difficult choices, but my love for Rivers State remains greater than anything else.”

Fubara, however, thanked President Bola Tinubu for the support he extended to him throughout the process and also the APC for offering him the platform.

“I sincerely thank our great party, the All Progressives Congress, for the platform and support extended to me throughout this process. I also express my profound appreciation to His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his support and encouragement.

“The APC remains our collective home, and I urge all party faithful and supporters to remain steadfast and committed as we continue to build a stronger and more united future together.

“Let it be clearly understood that I stepped aside from participating in the upcoming Rivers State gubernatorial election not out of weakness, fear, or surrender, but out of conviction and sacrifice so that Rivers State may move forward in peace and unity, and I remain committed to serving the good people of Rivers State till the end of my term.”

Similarly, Tonye Cole has withdrawn from the Rivers APC gubernatorial primary election.

Cole, describing himself as a committed democrat and a firm believer in the supremacy of strong institutions as the foundation for sustainable development, said he has consistently advocated dialogue, reconciliation and unity among the various stakeholders and factions within the Rivers State chapter of the APC.

He stated: “After extensive consultations with members of my political team, associates, supporters, and other key stakeholders, I have taken the decision, in the overriding interest of party unity, peace, and collective progress, to respect the supremacy of the party and withdraw from the forthcoming primaries.

“Accordingly, I wish to formally announce my withdrawal from the race and pledge my full support and cooperation to whoever emerges as the party’s candidate at the conclusion of the primaries.

“This decision was not made lightly. It is the product of deep reflection, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to the stability, growth, and success of our great party and our beloved state.”