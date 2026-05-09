FRSC confirms fatal road crash on Okene-Lokoja road

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed a fatal lone road traffic crash involving a Toyota Hiace commercial bus with registration number BUU 17 ZD along the Okene–Lokoja road at Aku community on Friday, 8 May 2026.

It said the crash occurred at about 0920hrs and was reported to the FRSC at 0925hrs. It added that rescue operatives from RS8.34 Zariagi Unit Command arrived at the scene within 15 minutes of the report and immediately commenced rescue operations.

FRSC Public Education Officer, Osondu Ohaeri, in a statement yesterday, explained that preliminary investigation revealed that the probable cause of the crash was driver fatigue, which led to loss of control of the vehicle.

According to him, 22 persons were involved in the crash, comprising 21 male adults and 1 female adult.

“Sadly, 16 persons lost their lives in the crash, comprising 15 male adults and 1 female adult, while 6 male adults sustained varying degrees of injuries, including bruises and head injuries.

“The injured victims were promptly evacuated to Specialist Hospital Lokoja and Osara Hospital for medical attention, while the corpses of the killer victims were deposited at Hankuri Mortuary, Lokoja.

“The Corps Marshal, Shehu Mohammed, has expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured victims quick recovery. He further cautioned motorists, particularly commercial drivers, against fatigue-induced driving, night journeys, and excessive speeding.

“The Corps Marshal emphasised the need for drivers to always observe adequate rest periods before embarking on long distance journeys, noting that fatigue significantly impairs concentration and reaction time, thereby increasing the risk of fatal crashes,” he added.