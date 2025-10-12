From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Igbo women under the umbrella of Igbo Women Assembly (IWA) have said they are fully in support of the nationwide protest being planned by rights activist Omoyele Sowore on October 20 for the release of Nnamdi Kanu.

IWA, in a statement issued by its National President, Lolo Nneka Chimezie, described the move by Sowore as a step in the right direction.

Chimezie assured that IWA would mobilise Igbo women to join the protest to make it a success.

IWA urged all Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe, religion, or party affiliations, to join the peaceful protest against “protracted injustice”.

While condemning the actions of very few Igbo men who oppose the release of the IPOB leader, the group expressed delight that notable figures from outside Igbo land are lending their voices to the growing clamour for Kanu’s release.

“Kanu is a freedom fighter and justice advocate who is only being persecuted for speaking out against the oppression of his people, and for exposing the hidden agenda of the oppressors.

“If the government can be negotiating with real bandits who have taken up arms against the country, killing both security agents and innocent citizens, releasing Kanu should not be seen as a big deal,” IWA said.

IWA commended the efforts of “some Igbo leaders, both dead and alive, who have demonstrated genuine commitment towards freeing Kanu”, and urged them not to relent.

The group commended Sowore and other prominent Nigerians, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and others who have joined the clamour for Kanu’s release.

While urging all Nigerians to see Kanu’s continued incarceration as an injustice that should be resisted, IWA again appealed to President Bola Tinubu to consider the growing appeals and free Kanu unconditionally.