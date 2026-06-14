Ododo visits Forest Guard training camp

▪︎ Reaffirms resolve to flush out criminals from Kogi forests

Kogi State Governor Alhaji Usman Ododo has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to reclaiming the state’s forests from criminal elements, declaring that there will be no safe haven for terrorists, bandits and other violent criminals operating within the state.

The governor made the declaration during a visit to the training camp of newly recruited Forest Guard trainees, where he encouraged them to embrace the responsibility ahead with discipline, patriotism and an unwavering commitment to service.

Addressing the trainees, Governor Ododo noted that one of the major security challenges confronting the state is the vast expanse of forests that have remained largely unoccupied and unguarded, creating opportunities for criminal elements to establish hideouts and launch attacks on innocent citizens.

He explained that the recruitment and training of Forest Guards form a critical component of the state’s broader security strategy aimed at strengthening surveillance, denying criminals access to safe havens and enhancing the capacity of security agencies to respond effectively to security threats across the state.

The governor said the initiative is part of the Forest Guard programme, approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and implemented through the Office of the National Security Adviser, in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security institutions.

Governor Ododo commended President Tinubu for his commitment to strengthening national security and empowering states with innovative strategies to confront emerging security challenges. He also expressed appreciation to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his support and leadership in driving security reforms across the country.

The governor reserved special commendation for the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, for his efforts and support towards the security of Kogi State. He noted that the DSS has continued to play a critical role in supporting security operations in the state and is currently overseeing the profiling and training of the Forest Guard recruits to ensure professionalism and accountability.

Governor Ododo stressed that while his administration is committed to increasing security manpower across the state, it is even more determined to ensure that only men and women of proven character, integrity and loyalty are entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the people and communities of Kogi State.

The governor expressed confidence in the trainees, describing them as a vital addition to the state’s security architecture. He urged them to take their training seriously and prepare for the important task of protecting communities and supporting ongoing efforts to secure lives and property.

He reiterated his determination to rid Kogi State and its forests of criminal elements, stressing that his administration will continue to deploy every lawful resource necessary to guarantee the safety of residents and visitors.

The visit to the Forest Guard training camp came barely a day after Governor Ododo inspected the first batch of Armoured Personnel Carriers procured by the state government to strengthen the operational capacity and combat readiness of security agencies.

Governor Ododo maintained that security remains a top priority of his administration and pledged to sustain investments in personnel, equipment and intelligence-driven operations to make Kogi State safer, more peaceful and more attractive for investment and development.

He assured residents that the government would not relent in its efforts until every part of the state is secure and every citizen can go about their lawful activities without fear.