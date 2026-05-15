Four aspirants in race as Nasarawa APC dumps consensus — Malla

By Lawrence Agbo

Markpa Malla has said the possibility of adopting consensus for the governorship race in Nasarawa State is no longer under consideration, confirming that the All Progressives Congress will proceed with direct primaries.

Malla stated that the issue of consensus in the state had been completely settled and should no longer be part of political discussions, as the party had already moved beyond that stage.

According to him, four governorship aspirants have officially declared interest and purchased both nomination and expression of interest forms, making direct primaries the clear path for selecting the party’s candidate.

“The issue of consensus in Nasarawa State is dead and buried,” he said.

“Nasarawa State is clearly going into direct primaries. We presently have four aspirants who have expressed interest and have picked up the gubernatorial and nomination forms.”

He explained that with multiple strong contenders already in the race, the process must now be left to party members to decide through a transparent primary election rather than elite political negotiations.

Malla maintained that direct primaries would provide a fairer platform for all aspirants and allow party members across the state to participate in choosing the APC’s governorship flagbearer.

His comments come amid ongoing political realignments and preparations ahead of the 2026 elections, with governorship contests already generating intense interest across several states.

The Mohammed Adamu Campaign Organisation has been one of the major political blocs closely watching the APC succession process in Nasarawa, where the contest for the party’s ticket is expected to shape the wider governorship race in the state.