Mrs. Medina Isah, the mother of the immediate past President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Mustapha Isah, has passed away at the age of 80.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by Isah, the former NGE president and the current Head of News, Silverbird’s Rhythm.

The respected matriarch died on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at the Auchi General Hospital, Edo State, where she was receiving treatment for an undisclosed illness.

A devout Muslim and widely known philanthropist, Mrs. Isah was celebrated for her positive impact on her local community. “She was a devout Muslim and a philanthropist who impacted her community positively,” the family said in the statement.

Her remains have since been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

She is survived by her husband, Chief Isah Umoru Osikhekha, the Ovhoitse of Ubuneke, Ivbiaro, in Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, as well as her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Funeral prayers and condolence visits are expected to continue at the family home in Ubuneke, where sympathizers from across the state and beyond have begun paying their respects.