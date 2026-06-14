Foreign affairs minister hails Akwa Ibom development

From Isaac Job, Uyo

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, has commended Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, for what she described as unprecedented development in the state.

Speaking in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, Ojukwu toured some of the state’s key infrastructure projects, including the ARISE Palm Resort, Ibom Convention Centre, Ibom Hotel, Medical City and Senior Citizens Centre.

The envoy, who was in Uyo for an orientation seminar organised by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs for ambassadors-designate to African countries, described Governor Umo Eno’s approach to development as holistic and worthy of emulation.

“I am impressed by the quality of projects undertaken by the administration.

“Considering what I have seen on ground since I arrived Akwa Ibom State, I can firmly adjudge Governor Umo Eno as a phenomenal and intentional leader.”

Ojukwu acknowledged the creativity and vision behind the development of the ARISE Palm Resort from a desolate gully erosion site and the administration’s commitment to completing abandoned projects in the state, describing the efforts as audacious.

However, the minister and her team were taken on a tour of the projects by the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare, Mrs Inibehe Silas, alongside other officials of the state government.