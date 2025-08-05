From Aniekan Aniekan, Calabar

Heavy rainfall has caused devastating floods in several communities in Odukpani Local Government Area (LGA) of Cross River State, displacing at least 200 people, primarily women and children, who have been relocated from lowland to upland areas.

The Executive Chairman of Odukpani LGA, Hon Etim Asido, disclosed this during an interview, stating that the affected communities are facing significant hardship.

“We have several flood-prone areas that are currently inundated, and our people are suffering,” he said. “We are working to relocate the affected individuals to upland areas where they can survive. Their economic activities have been disrupted, and their crops and houses have been washed away.”

Communities severely impacted include Isong Inyang, Okpor, Ito, Ukwa, Idung Ndom, Obiokpor, Mkpara, and Calabar River.

“We have moved some of the affected people to schools and health centres for medical attention, but it has not been easy,” Asido added.

He also reported that properties worth millions of naira have been destroyed due to the flooding.

Asido clarified that Akpap, a community recently listed among the flood-ravaged areas, was included in error. He explained that Akpap is an upland area but is surrounded by lowland, flood-prone communities such as Inua Akpa, Ikoneto, Isong Inyang Ikoneto, and Ubambat.

He appealed to the federal government to support the efforts of the Odukpani LGA and the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) by providing aid to the affected communities.